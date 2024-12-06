Forecast Updated on Friday, December 6, 2024, at 3:55am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny and windy! Highs: 35-41. Winds: NW 15-35+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy early. Lows: 17-30. Winds: NW-W 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 39-45. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 23-32. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny and a bit warmer! Highs: 48-55. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain by the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 52-58. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
A bitter cold morning out the door as temperatures have fallen into the 20s overnight, but the wind remains up this morning with some gusts to 20 mph. This is making our wind chill values right now in the 10s and low 20s across the region. As we work into the daytime hours, we will see lots of sunshine to wrap up the workweek. It will be a cold day on Delmarva with highs this afternoon for most in the 30s…maybe a couple of us sneak up to 40 degrees. The wind will still be around most of the day, making our wind chill values today in the low 30s. The wind will continue to settle overnight tonight with a clear sky which will allow temperatures to fall into the 10s and 20s for morning temperatures Saturday morning.
Expect to see lots of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday as a ridge of high pressure settles into control of the forecast. Saturday looks to be one more chilly day with temperatures into the 40s by the afternoon. A much warmer day is expected on Sunday with highs in the 40s and 50s as the wind starts to turn out of the south and west and will push our temperatures above average for this time of year by the middle of next week.
An unsettled weather pattern is going to establish next week as we will have a slow moving cold front set up to our west with a big fetch of moisture ahead of the front from the Gulf of Mexico. We will see rain chances on Monday and Wednesday as we will watch little waves of energy run along the front and develop lows to push more moisture into our neck of the woods. We can rule out some lingering showers around between the two storms on Tuesday.