Forecast Updated on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy early. Highs: 27-34. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 14-24. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 40-46. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Turning mostly cloudy. Lows: 25-32. Winds: NW-N 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with light snow possible by the afternoon hours. Highs: 26-35. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 25-32. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
A cold weather pattern is setting up for Delmarva over the next week which will bring us a couple of chances of seeing the festive confetti that comes with this kind of cold air across Delmarva.
A very cold start out the door this morning and it feels even colder with the wind that is around and will be around for much of the day. With wind gusts this afternoon over 25-30 mph, we will see our wind chill values in the 20s. Otherwise, we will be dry with the high pressure overhead as sunshine will dominate. This will be a cold day with temperatures stuck around the freezing mark all day.
It will be a little bit warmer on Thursday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s for highs with the clouds on the increase. Another arctic front will arrive from Friday into Friday night that will bring another chance of a little light snow across Delmarva. At the moment, it looks very similar to the forecast we just had for today where we will have a bit of snow across parts of the area with temperatures warming along the coast and will turn any light snow into showers across the region. We will also have parts of the air where a wintry mix will be the logical forecast and we could see light accumulations of snow across much of Delmarva. This forecast we will fine tune as we get closer to the end of the week.
An even colder blast of cold air arrives for the weekend where temperatures will struggle to get above freezing for daytime highs on Saturday and Sunday with morning temperatures in the 10s. Once this cold air is pushed out of here into early next week…temperatures will soar into the 50s and 60s by the middle of next week with rain chances on the way to end the workweek next week.