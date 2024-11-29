Forecast Updated on Friday, November 29, 2024, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Black Friday: Turning partly cloudy by the afternoon, breezy and colder! A stray sprinkle is possible, but most of us should be dry. Highs: 44-51. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and windy. Lows: 23-32. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny, windy and chilly! Highs: 35-42. Winds: NW-W 15-30+ mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy and breezy. Lows: 20-28. Winds: W 10-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 35-42. Winds: W 10-20+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 35-42. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
A quiet and cool morning as you head out early this morning to find the best bargain at the stores for Black Friday. It will be a colder day with highs climbing up only into the 40s and low 50s this afternoon. We will see a reinforcing shot of colder air arrive this afternoon with some extra clouds and maybe even a few stray sprinkles later today. Most of us will remain dry, but the wind will pick up again. This wind will make it feel like the low 40s throughout the afternoon hours. It is this second blast of colder air that ushers in the Arctic air for the weekend.
Temperatures into Saturday and Sunday will be in the 30s for most of us with wind chill values on Saturday in the 20s. The weather will improve for Saturday before a weak front brings some extra clouds into the forecast for Sunday. The bitter cold will linger into next week with temperatures staying well below average for most of next week as highs only reach the 40s. Morning temperatures will be frigid…and that is being nice for this time of year…with temperatures expected in the 10s and 20s. Remember, for this time of year…we should be in the 30s for morning temperatures.
Watching the Wednesday / Thursday timeframe as another blast of colder air is going to arrive and will overspread some extra clouds for Wednesday night into Thursday. If we can find some moisture or a new area of low pressure, this forecast could get a little more interesting. At the moment, not looking for much…just more bitter cold air for next weekend with highs stuck in the 30s and 40s.