Forecast Updated on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at 3:45am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and a bit breezy. Highs: 42-48. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds throughout the night with rain showers arriving by morning. Lows: 32-42. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain on and off possible throughout the day. Turning windy. Highs: 52-60. Winds: S 10-30+ mph.
Friday Night: Rain tapers off after midnight. It becomes mostly clear by morning and windy. Lows: 38-45. Winds: W-NW 10-30+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and windy at times. Highs: 42-49. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 45-51. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
A progressive weather pattern will keep things interesting to our north and to our south…but, for us it will bring temperature swings and some extra clouds from time to time this week. The wind has shifted overnight and we wake up in the 20s and 30s this morning with the northwest wind that will be around this morning. A warm front will be sneaking across Delmarva this afternoon which will start to overspread clouds and flip the wind back out of the west and southwest into this evening and tonight. Temperatures will only climb up into the 40s for most of us…putting us right where we should be for this time of year. The clouds will continue to thicken up overnight as the rain chances start to go up tonight and into Friday.
A pretty good rain storm arrives by Friday morning and brings with it mainly a good soaker that we could use to help put a tiny dent into our drought situation on Delmarva. At the moment, with temperatures forecasted to be in the 50s on Friday. There are indications that this system will linger and keep the chance of a few stray showers in the forecast on Saturday morning. On average, we are expecting half an inch to over an inch of rain possible in some places by the time it wraps up Friday night.
The weekend forecast looks great with a good amount of sunshine on Saturday. It will just be a cooler day with highs in the 40s with windy conditions possible as cooler air comes across Delmarva. Sunday will be a typical early February day with highs in the 40s coming off morning temperatures in the 20s. High pressure remains in control of our forecast into early next week with warmer weather expected as highs reach the 50s to near 60 degrees as we get to Wednesday. A wet weather pattern looks to establish by late next week bringing rain chances back into the forecast.