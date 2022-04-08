Forecast updated on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 4:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Spotty evening showers about then partly cloudy and cool. Low 44°. Wind: S 6-14 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. A few spotty showers about PM. High 59-61°. Wind: W 10-17 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear and cool. Low 40°. Wind: NW 9-18 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High 55°. Wind: NW 14-24 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Rain showers are possible this evening as an upper level trough moves over the region. Look for variable clouds and lows near 44 by sunrise.
Saturday looks to be a cool and partly sunny day, with a west breeze at 10-17 mph in the afternoon. An upper level trough along with cold air in the mid levels of the atmosphere will bring an increase in clouds and perhaps some spotty instability showers during the day Saturday. Afternoon temps. should reach 60-61 degrees around 4 PM.
Saturday night will be breezy and partly cloudy with lows near 40, and winds will increase Sunday with gusts to 24 mph. Look for sunshine Sunday, but there may still be a cloudy spell or two and temps will be on the cool side with highest afternoon temps. near 55 degrees.
In the long-range, Sunshine and mild weather will arrive by Monday, with afternoon temps. near 61 degrees. Much warmer weather arrives by Tuesday and Wednesday as temps. climb into the mid 70's with sunshine. Thursday looks very warm for April with temps. reaching the upper 70's. Showers and thunderstorms are expected later Thursday as a cool front approaches. Friday will be cooler with sunshine and afternoon highs in the mid 60's.
The average high for tomorrow is 64 degrees with an average low of 42 degrees.