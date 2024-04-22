Forecast Updated on Monday, April 22, 2024, at 4:10am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 60-67. Winds: NE 5-20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. The possibility of frost is there again by tomorrow morning. Lows: 32-40. Winds: N-NW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 64-70. Winds: SW-S 5-20 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers possible by morning. Lows: 45-53. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible throughout the day. Highs: 67-73. Winds: SW-NW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 56-64. Winds: SE-E 5-15 mph.
After a chilly Sunday where we dealt with some scattered showers across the area will lead to another cooler day across the region with the primary wind in off the Atlantic. Temperatures again will get stuck in the 50s and 60s today even with all the sunshine we are expected to see. It shows you just how powerful that wind off the Atlantic is this time of year to be able to control the temperatures that much. It will lead to another cool night tonight with temperatures falling back into the 30s again…which will probably trigger another Frost Advisory for tomorrow morning.
A nice Tuesday will lead to temperatures in the 60s with the wind shifting more out of the south and southeast. This will keep our beach towns a little cooler, but overall a much better day compared to Monday with the wind straight in out of the northeast. The wind turns southwest overnight Tuesday ahead of a cold front that will lead to a chance of scattered showers by Wednesday morning with on and off showers throughout the day on Wednesday. It shouldn’t amount to a lot of rain, but enough in places to wash the pollen out of the air.
As the high moves in from the north, the initial wind in off the Atlantic will keep temperatures in check for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s and 60s even with lots of sunshine. The high slides off the coast heading into the weekend will have our temperatures soaring up to near 70 degrees on Saturday and well into the 70s and even some low 80s possible for Sunday…which is great news for the race fans heading to the Monster Mile for the Nascar race.