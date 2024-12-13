Forecast Updated on Friday, December 13, 2024, at 3:40am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly sunny. Highs: 37-44. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 22-36. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 39-45. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 28-38. Winds: SE-S 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 47-53. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers. Highs: 55-61. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
A chilly start our the door this morning as temperatures have dipped into the 20s for most locations as the wind has settled down overnight as it starts to shift off the Atlantic throughout the day today. This will keep temperatures in check for the next couple of days as the colder air will be locked in along the spine of the mountains. We call this Cold Air Damming and will keep temperatures this afternoon in the 30s and 40s for highs. This wind in off the Atlantic will allow temperatures to tumble into the 20s inland and Mid-shore where we only fall into the mid to upper 30s at the beach by the morning hours.
Saturday will also be a chilly day with temperatures again only climbing up into the 30s and 40s for highs. I also suspect that with this east wind off the Atlantic will allow for a little low level moisture to sneak onto Delmarva and allow for a low cloud deck to develop and make it feel cooler at times. Sunday will be a warmer day with temperatures in the 40s and 50s along with extra clouds coming off our next weather maker.
An unsettled weather pattern will establish for next week as we will have a couple boundaries pushing across the area. It will provide us the chance of a few showers on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures into the 60s. Another storm brings more rain chances into the cards for Thursday and we will be watching for the possibility of a coastal storm trying to develop late next week…but, all we can comment on at this point is that the setup will be favorable for a storm trying to develop.