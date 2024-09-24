Forecast Updated on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few stray showers are possible, but not likely. Highs: 70-76. Winds: E 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few stray showers possible. Lows: 62-70. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs: 74-80. Winds: E-SE 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with some fog possible to settle by dawn in places. Lows: 65-72. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers / storms possible. Highs: 74-82. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms possible. Some of this rain will be in the form of tropical downpours. Highs: 70-77. Winds: S-SE 10-25+ mph.
An unsettled weather pattern establishes for much of this week as we will have a frontal boundary parked off to our west for much of the week that will bring us chances for scattered showers across the area. The ridge of high pressure that brought us some sunshine on Saturday and Sunday (in between the showers Saturday night and Sunday morning) will be fighting to keep the front at bay for most of the week. This divide is what is going to cause a tough forecast for the first few days this week.
Tuesday will be a partly to mostly cloudy day as this little boundary is trying to push in from the west in association with the stationary front. It will be another one of those days where If the front could get close enough to us, the chance of a few showers will go up into the afternoon and evening hours. It isn’t the biggest chance in the world for these showers…at most it is a 20% chance of seeing a shower in your neighborhood. With the wind off the Atlantic, temperatures will hold in the 70s this afternoon inland and it will be cooler at the beach. Another thing to keep in mind, our abnormally higher tide cycles continue for the next couple of days, so coastal flooding will remain to be a threat.
Into Wednesday and Thursday, a better chance of some scattered showers will be possible as this front finally arrives and settles over the region. This shift to a warmer wind out of the south and southeast will push temperatures into the 70s and 80s with high humidity levels. Watching the tropics as we await for Helene to form in the Gulf of Mexico over the coming days will make landfall along the Gulf coast states and will disrupt the weather pattern a bit. The models have shifted a bit over the course of the last 24 hours and it looks more and more like this storm will make landfall along the Florida coast and then come farther north before moving west along the boundary that stalls overhead on Thursday. This will allow for some tropical downpours on Friday before the rain chances taper off into Saturday morning. We should dry out for the rest of Saturday and Sunday looks nice.