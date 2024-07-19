Forecast Updated on Friday, July 19, 2024, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 82-88. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear becoming partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 64-73. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers / storms especially across southern Delmarva. Highs: 84-90. Winds: SE-S 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: It becomes mostly clear. Lows: 64-73. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. I can’t rule out a stray shower or storm, but most will be dry. Highs: 82-90. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few pop-up showers / storms. Highs: 84-90. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
A refreshing air mass will arrive just in time for the start of the Delaware State Fair with temperatures this afternoon into the 80s for highs with lower humidity levels. We will get to enjoy a good amount of sunshine throughout the day. It will also be much cooler toward the beach towns thanks to the wind off the Atlantic. As we move into Friday night and Saturday, the wind will continue to turn more out of the south and allow for a bit more humidity to start to creep in across the area.
This shift back toward more humid air will have temperatures jumping into the 80s to near 90 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. The chance of showers or storms will be around through the early part of Saturday as the warm front tries to sneak back across Delmarva. The threat of a shower or storm looks to be confined to the southern part of the Peninsula, but we can’t rule it out farther north either. Sunday is the pick of the weekend with more sunshine and temperatures in the 80s for highs.
We enter next week with an unsettled weather pattern with temperatures in the 80s and the 90s with a chance of a few showers and storms possible each day over the course of the week. It is not going to be a total washout and most of us will be dry over the course of next week, but we can’t rule out that storm chance for most of next week.