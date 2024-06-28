Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM EDT this morning. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&