Forecast Updated on Friday, June 28, 2024, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Sunny and comfortable. Highs: 75-87. Winds: NE-SE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 64-74. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with the slight chance of a pop-up shower / storm. Highs: 86-92. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 65-75. Winds: S-SW 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with scattered showers / storms in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 87-94. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and lower humidity by later in the day. Highs: 80-86. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Today will be a cool afternoon compared to what we have been used to the last several days with highs inland in the 80s, at the beach we could see temperatures stuck in the low to mid 70s with the wind turning in off the Atlantic. The good news is that we will see lots of sunshine on this cooler day so take advantage of this wonderful afternoon! Tonight will bring temperatures up into the 70s as the humidity will quickly start to go up overnight heading into the weekend.
Saturday will be a good day, but there will be some extra clouds across the area with temperatures still expected up into the 80s with a few of us to the low 90s with the higher humidity levels and will continue to go up as we head into Saturday night and Sunday morning.
Another chance of showers and storms arrives with another cold front arriving by later in the day on Sunday and into Sunday night. The humidity drops again for a day or two for Monday and Tuesday before it spikes right back up in time for the 4th of July next Thursday. At the moment, the 4th of July will have a chance of a few pop-up showers and storms, but I believe the majority of us will be dry. A better chance for showers and storms will hold off until Friday and next weekend.