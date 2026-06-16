Forecast Updated on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 72-82. Winds: NE-SE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds throughout the night with a few showers possible. Lows: 58-65. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few stray showers early in the day. The chances are not the greatest, so assume most of us will be dry. Highs: 82-88. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 65-72. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with evening showers and thunderstorms. Some of these thunderstorms may pack a punch. Highs: 92-98. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with some rain showers and even a few storms possible. Highs: 70-84. Winds: NE-E 10-25+ mph.
Another day where that feeling is more of a spring day then the summer heat on Delmarva and it is refreshing to feel. It will be a nice day with a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. One place that will be drastically cooler will be at the beach today with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s for highs with the wind in off the Atlantic and will be turning throughout the day. We will be watching a storm system to our south that will bring a good rain storm across the Deep South. There are some hints that this low will run the front and stay mainly south of the region. It does come close enough to us that we will have some extra clouds around tonight and the chance of a few showers and even a thunderstorm is possible into the early morning hours of Wednesday.
Once the storm passes by to our south, the warmer air comes screaming into the region with highs jumping well into the 80s on Wednesday and into the 90s on Thursday. A cold front arrives by Thursday evening and Thursday night with a chance of scattered thunderstorms that may pack a punch. This cold front will only go ever so south on Friday as the remnants of a tropical low will use the front as train tracks and will come close enough to us that we will see some rain showers on and off throughout the day on Friday. The majority of the rain will stay in the Carolina’s from this system.
Father’s day weekend looks quiet with temperatures reaching into the 80s the whole weekend and mostly sunny conditions with comfortable humidity levels. Another chance for showers and storms will arrive on Monday with a cold front that will reset the atmosphere for the middle of next week.