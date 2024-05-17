Forecast Updated on Friday, May 17, 2024, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 65-74. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a couple stray showers possible by morning. Lows: 52-62. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers / storms possible throughout the day. Highs: 60-67. Winds: E-SE 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with some lingering showers throughout the night. Lows: 52-62. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Sunday: A lingering shower early with some extra clouds in the morning. Partly cloudy sky by afternoon and evening. Highs: 62-72. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65-72. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
We have seen that the persistent wind off the Atlantic has pulled some moisture in off the ocean and a low cloud deck and even some fog has settled across parts of the area overnight and will be around for much of the morning hours. The low cloud deck will take a little time to break apart before we see conditions improve later this afternoon. It will be a slightly warmer day as the wind shifts and this will push temperatures into the 60s and 70s for highs. The warmest temperatures will be out toward the mid-shore where we will see more sunshine by later today.
There are still a lot of question marks about the weekend forecast as there is a lot of movement still happening within the modeling as of this morning. As of this morning, we are staying with a chance of scattered showers and a few storms possible in the forecast for most of Saturday as the storm that approaches from the south and west will get here sooner. In fact, it gets here so much faster on Saturday that most of Sunday now looks to be dry and the better of the two weekend days. The models have been trending down on the amount of moisture that will be available for this system to use and at the moment we have most of Delmarva picking up anywhere between 0.25 - 0.50” of rain. There could be some locally heavier amounts.
Early next week looks dry and warmer as high pressure settles into the region with highs back up into the 80s. A chance of a few showers / storms are possible on Thursday afternoon and evening with a weak cold front that will not do much to shift the forecast into later next week. The early look at Memorial Day Weekend looks dry on Friday with a chance of a few showers / storms on Saturday. Sunday and Monday look dry at the moment with temperatures near 80 degrees for Memorial Day.