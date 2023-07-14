Forecast Updated on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of scattered showers / storms. Highs: 87-92. Winds: SW 5-20 mph.
Tonight: Lingering showers and storms through the first half of the night. Otherwise, slow clearing by morning with some fog by dawn. Lows: 70-75. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a pop-up shower / storm. Highs: 86-91. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible overnight. Breezy. Lows: 75-80. Winds: S 10-20+ mph.
Sunday: A lingering shower / storm possible early. Otherwise, partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 87-92. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 87-93. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
The chance of a few showers / storms will linger early this morning as a little boundary makes its way across Delmarva. This boundary will drape itself over the area and linger to our north and spark up a few more showers and storms throughout the day today. This will keep temperatures a bit cooler compared to yesterday, but still reaching the 80s and 90s this afternoon.
It now looks like we get a little bit of a break from storm chances on Saturday, but I am not ruling out the idea of a few pop-up showers / storms to be in the area. A better chance of showers and thunderstorms are going to be possible Saturday night into early on Sunday as a front looks to move across the region. The front should be through by midday on Sunday and lead to a nice end to the weekend with lots of sunshine. The front doesn’t do much to temperatures as we stay in the 80s and 90s on Sunday.
The hot weather continues into the starting week of the Delaware State Fair with temperatures in the 90s for much of next week. We get a break from the thunderstorm chances on Monday and Tuesday as temperatures climb up into the low and mid 90s by Tuesday. Our next real chances for storms will be through Wednesday and Thursday of next week.