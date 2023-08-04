Forecast Updated on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers / rumbles of thunder possible on and off throughout the day. Highs: 78-83. Winds: SE 5-20 mph.
Tonight: Some lingering showers early. Turning partly to mostly cloudy by morning. Lows: 68-75. Winds: S-SW 5-20 mph.
Saturday: Lingering clouds to start the day. Turning mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs: 85-90. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: 68-74. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 85-92. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 88-94. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
We have already seen some rain showers during the evening and overnight across Delmarva and it sets up the story to a dreary and drab end to the workweek. Some scattered showers and storms will continue throughout the day on Friday with temperatures being held down in the 70s due to the cloud cover and rain showers falling. It will not be a heavy rain event with most folks picking up on about a quarter of an inch of rain before the system tapers off into Friday night.
The weekend forecast looks to be a good one with more and more sunshine throughout the day on Saturday with highs into the 80s. A much warmer and more humid day expected on Sunday with highs into the 80s and low 90s with lots of sunshine. This sunshine and warmer air will continue Monday with highs in the low 90s for many of us. Another boundary brings the chance of a few more showers and storms by Monday evening before the heat is brought down just a smidge for the middle of next week.