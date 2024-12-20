Forecast Updated on Friday, December 20, 2024, at 3:55am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of scattered showers possible throughout the day. Turning windy. Highs: 42-48. Winds: NE-N 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Showers lingering early in the evening with even the chance of a few flurries / snow showers at night as a blast of Arctic air arrives. Lows: 24-35. Winds: N-NW 15-40+ mph.
Saturday: A few flurries possible to start the day. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs: 36-43. Winds: N-NW 10-35+ mph.
Saturday Night: Turning mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 12-24. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Sunday: Sunny and cold day! Highs: 30-35. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Monday: Sunny. Highs: 32-40. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Waiting for the transfer of energy from a little clipper system swinging in from the Great Lakes that will provide us with the chance of scattered showers throughout the day today. It will not be very heavy rain showers…just light drizzle and showers across Delmarva. It will only bring us anywhere between 0.10 - 0.25” of rain totals before the storm departs overnight Friday. As we start to see the moisture depart, the bitter cold air will start to rush onto Delmarva and could lead to the possibility of snow showers or flurries overnight Friday night into early Saturday morning. Highs on Friday will only reach the low to mid 40s before falling as the wind picks up again from the north and northwest. We could see gusts into the evening and overnight climbing to 30-40+ mph.
Temperatures fall into the 30s for Saturday and Sunday on what will be a very cold weekend for this time of year. Morning temperatures on Sunday morning will be generally in the 10s and for many of our coldest communities should see temperatures in the single digits for temperatures on Monday morning. High pressure takes control of the weather forecast starting on Saturday and will hold control of the forecast into next week. Temperatures in the 30s and 40s for highs on Monday and Christmas Eve. Things look to warm up a bit for Christmas and the start of Hanukkah with temperatures near 50 with even warmer weather expected as we get closer to the following weekend. The models are having a hard time with a progressive weather pattern that will set up for late next week and so we have just contained our rain chances for the following weekend at this time.