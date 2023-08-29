Forecast Updated on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible throughout the day. Highs: 80-86. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a stray pop-up shower / storm possible. Lows: 70-76. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers / storms possible. Highs: 80-86. Winds: N-NW 10-30+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and bands of heavy rain south. Lows: 64-74. Winds: N 10-30+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and bands of rain across southern Delmarva possible. Windy. Highs: 72-78. Winds: NE 10-30+ mph.
Friday: Lots of clouds to start the day, turning mostly sunny by lunch time. Highs: 72-78. Winds: NE-E 10-30+ mph.
Some scattered rain showers continue as I post this in the early morning hours as this weak wave of energy passes right over the top of Delmarva. This batch of rain tapers off in the next few hours and the majority of Tuesday will be dry, but we still can’t rule out a few showers from time to time. With the wind being persistent in off the Atlantic, temperatures will be held in the 70s at the beach with highs inland into the 80s are expected.
A cold front arrives on Wednesday and will bring with it the chance of some scattered showers and storms in the middle of the day. The front clears us overnight on Wednesday and will act as support for us. As it does clear us, some of the moisture from Idalia will be collected by the front and thrown our way and could make things a bit stormy for Thursday. This is especially true for the further south you go with a rainy and dreary day expected down in Hampton Roads if plans take you south of the area.
This front will be vital in keeping us safe from all the tropical activity happening in the Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico as it will act as the steering current for storms into next week.
Franklin has been projected by the models to take a path where we may have to deal with the swell and waves off the open Atlantic as the storm is going to pass between us and Bermuda later today or tonight.
We will also watch the Gulf of Mexico as Idalia could make landfall in Florida early in the week. This storm will be suppressed to the south of us as high pressure comes into the area behind the cold front on Wednesday.
The high that settles in on Thursday will stick around for a few days and will actually crank up the heat and humidity heading into the Labor Day weekend.