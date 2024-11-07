Forecast Updated on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 3:45am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of showers. Windy at times. Highs: 68-75. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: A stray shower or two possible early in the evening, otherwise it will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 46-52. Winds: W-NW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65-72. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 37-45. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 62-68. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of rain showers by the evening hours. Highs: 64-68. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
The southerly flow that has pushed the warmer air across Delmarva continues as you wake up this morning with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. We will start with lots of clouds across the region with a mostly cloudy sky for much of the day. A cold front looks to move into the area today that will provide us even the chance of a few stray showers throughout the afternoon and evening. It doesn’t look like the biggest chance in the world…but, at this point, we will take any chances we can get. Even if we do see some showers in places, this rain will not amount to much…but, better then nothing. Highs today will still reach in the 70s to near 80 degrees this afternoon before the front turns the wind out of the northwest into tonight.
Friday will be a beautiful day with sunshine and a bit of a breeze that will bring temperatures back to more realistic fall standards in the 60s to near 70 degrees for highs. Saturday will be another nice day before things will start to shift into Sunday. A second cold front will move in by Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening will actually bring us a decent rain chance. The front will grab some moisture off now Hurricane Rafael that has developed in the Caribbean. All of this will arrive by Sunday evening and Sunday night into Monday morning. Looking at most of us picking up on a quarter to half an inch of rain before the storm departs on Monday with our heaviest rain chance overnight on Sunday.
We look to dry things out for Tuesday and Wednesday before another front could bring another rain chance by the time we get to Thursday of next week.