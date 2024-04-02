Forecast Updated on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers / a few rumbles of thunder possible. Highs: 52-62. Winds: SE-S 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered showers / storms possible. Lows: 43-51. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers / storms possible. Highs: 62-72. Winds: SW 15-30+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Lingering showers / storms early. Turing partly cloudy and windy. Lows: 38-45. Winds: SW-NW 15-30+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy and colder! Highs: 48-56. Winds: NW 15-35+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs: 47-54. Winds: NW-N 10-25+ mph.
We get trapped between two air masses over the coming days that will keep us on the unsettled side with scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms possible. Saw rain again overnight across Delmarva as the latest wave of moisture pushed across the region on the stationary front still draped on top of us. It will be another day where some general on and off showers are going to be possible throughout the day as we try to shove the warm front north and keep it there. It will eventually happen as we get into the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures on Tuesday stay in the 50s and some low 60s again as the wind continues off the water.
Rain chances will continue on and off into tonight and into Wednesday until a stronger cold front arrives that will bring a better chance of scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms. These storms are going to be possible that could pack a punch with gusty winds, heavy rain, lots of lightning, and even some hail possible with the amount of cold air behind this front. It will also turn windy ahead of the front with gusts over 35+ mph possible throughout the day on Wednesday.
We get socked in the clouds for Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the 40s and 50s for highs with a strong northwest wind. The cooler air will stick around as we start the weekend, but there is positive news. A massive ridge of high pressure looks to park overhead and keep things dry for several days and warmer with highs by the middle of next week approaching 80 degrees.