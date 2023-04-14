Forecast Updated on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny turning mostly cloudy by the late afternoon. Breezy. Highs: 78-82. Winds: S 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few scattered showers by morning. Lows: 58-64. Winds: S-SE 5-20 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered showers possible on and off throughout the day. The day will not be a total washout. Highs: 70-77. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy turning partly cloudy by morning. Lows: 55-60. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with a stray shower / storm possible. Highs: 80-85. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Scattered showers possible to start the day, turning partly to mostly sunny by the evening hours. Breezy. Highs: 68-73. Winds: W-NW 10-25+ mph.
One more dry day to end the work week heads our way with a good amount of sunshine to start this Friday. As we continue throughout the day the clouds will be on the increase. Temperatures in the 70s and low 80s are going to be possible, but not as hot as it got yesterday. This is due to the wind turning more off the Atlantic and pulling some cooler air across Delmarva. The clouds will continue to thicken throughout the night and could produce some scattered showers by the time we get to Saturday morning.
A storm that has formed in the Gulf of Mexico moves across the deep south and into our neck of the woods as we start the weekend with the chance of scattered showers throughout the day. I don’t expect Saturday to be a complete and total washout, but it will not be the greatest weekend day. You will want your rain gear handy if you will be out and about running errands or going to events. Most projections have us getting about 0.25” of rain by the time this area of low pressure departs on Saturday night.
At the moment, the trend has been that we get lucky on Sunday with a completely dry day with some sunshine and temperatures back into the 80s for some of us in the afternoon. The stronger cold front now looks to move in from the west on Sunday night and will bring us a chance of more scattered showers and thunderstorms through Monday morning.
The colder air that arrives early next week could leave some extra clouds in the region and seasonable temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday. High pressure takes control of the forecast next week and temperatures will remain well above average with highs in the 70s and low 80s by late week.