Forecast Updated on Monday, August 5, 2024, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 87-94. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 70-77. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 88-94. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 70-77. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms by later in the day. Highs: 80-86. Winds: S-SE 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Periods of rain and thunderstorms. Heavier rain bands possible by the evening and overnight. Highs: 74-80. Winds: S-SE 10-30+ mph.
The start of the work week will be a dry one with a good amount of sunshine and high temperatures pushing into the 90s inland with heat index values near 100 possible. Tuesday will be similar to Monday with temperatures into the 90s again as the humidity levels remain high as we funnel in some very warm and humid air from the south as Debby does damage to Florida through Georgia and the Carolina’s.
Debby becomes the main story of our forecast by Wednesday as that storm will slowly be moving north toward us and a boundary from the north will be diving south and combine forces to cause a miserable forecast for a few days. Expect a chance of scattered showers and storms by later in the day on Wednesday and this boundary will stall over Delmarva. Debby will then attach itself to this front and basically use it as the train tracks to move slowly toward the region starting on Thursday and bring very heavy rain and thunderstorms from Thursday through Friday and finally departing late in the day on Saturday. We are talking about rain totals on average between 4-8” with locally heavier amounts with some folks picking up on almost a foot of rain (12”) by the time it wraps up on late Saturday. Along with the heavy rain and storms, we will see strong gusty winds for a few days where we could see gusts 40-50+ mph from time to time on Thursday and Friday…especially along our Atlantic facing beaches.
The storm should finally be forced out by a new boundary swinging across late on Saturday and dry us out for Sunday.