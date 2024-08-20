Forecast Updated on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at 3:20am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny and windy at times. Highs: 75-81. Winds: NW 15-35+ mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 48-62. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: 72-80. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows: 50-62. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 75-82. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Sunny. Highs: 78-84. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
The front cleared Delmarva overnight that brought us the showers and storms we saw yesterday. This will lead to one of the nicest stretches of weather I have ever forecasted in August on Delmarva in my decade I have been here. A massive ridge of high pressure will establish over the region and not go anywhere anytime soon. We get to reap the benefits of this high with lots of sunshine and temperatures dropping to a fall-like feel to the air. As we work into this Tuesday, we will see high temperatures into the mid and upper 70s. The wind will be up for much of the day with gusts over 25-30+ mph possible. This wind should settle down overnight and allow temperatures to drop dramatically into the 50s overnight and with our coldest communities falling into the upper 40s by sunrise.
Highs for Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 70s…refreshing for late August. The low temperatures for Wednesday through Saturday morning into the 50s for many folks and again on Thursday morning…it wouldn’t shock me if folks dropped into the upper 40s for morning temperatures. The humidity will start to climb heading into the weekend as the high slightly shifts off the coast and will allow temperatures to climb up into the 80s for Saturday and Sunday and with lots of sunshine. It may get even warmer early next week with highs near 90 degrees by Monday.