Forecast Updated on Monday, June 24, 2024, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: A chance of a few more showers and storms over the course of the morning. Things turn mostly sunny by the afternoon. Windy. Highs: 85-92. Winds: W-NW 15-35+ mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 59-70. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: 84-93. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 68-75. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of evening showers / storms. Highs: 85-97. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Showers / storms possible early in the morning. Otherwise, it becomes mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 85-92. Winds: W-NW 5-20+ mph.
The cold front is lagging behind as we wake up this morning and it is still very humid early on this Monday and will keep the chance of a couple showers and storms into the morning hours until the front clears us. Once the front passes, things will quickly calm and we will see lots of sunshine throughout the afternoon and evening hours. The wind will still be up and will pick up over the course of the day with gusts by later today 30-35+ mph possible. This will help dry out the air and give us a comfortable night tonight, but with us starting in the 70s and 80s this morning…we should still reach the 80s to near 90 degrees this afternoon. Overnight tonight will be very nice with a clear sky and temperatures by the morning in the 60s.
A really nice day is heading our way for Tuesday with sunshine and temperatures spike back up into the 80s and low 90s again as the humidity starts to go up with another cold front heading our way for Wednesday and into Thursday. This front will bring the chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms for late in the day Wednesday into Wednesday night and early on Thursday. It is NOT a guarantee that it will rain with this storm chance on Wednesday night again…like last night and this morning. This is bad news since we could desperately use the rain at this point in many places.
We dry things out for Thursday afternoon and into Friday with lower humidity and comfortable conditions with highs in the 80s on Friday. We start to feel the humidity go right back up for the weekend with highs back into the 90s for Saturday and Sunday with another chance of showers and storms with another cold front arriving by later in the day on Sunday.