Forecast Updated on Monday, April 8, 2024, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 62-68. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 47-53. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of evening showers. Highs: 72-78. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: On and off showers possible throughout the night. Lows: 52-58. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 70-76. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 70-75. Winds: S 10-20+ mph.
What looked to be a quiet weather pattern has turned a bit more active over the course of the weekend and we will have to deal with some showers from time to time over the course of the workweek. Let us start with the star of the week…today and the solar eclipse. Today will be a really nice day with lots of sunshine and temperatures climbing up into the 60s with a few low 70s possible. There will be some high and mid-level clouds across the region during the partial solar eclipse today, but still conditions should be good for viewing the event this afternoon. Remember to not look directly into the sun to see the solar eclipse. Either have approved glasses for viewing the event or build yourself a box to be able to see the eclipse indirectly through it.
As we work into Tuesday, things will turn a bit unsettled as a weak system will be moving through the region. Our shower chances will start to go up into the evening hours in time for Opening Day for the Shorebirds…so be mindful of that as you begin to make plans to go to the first home game of the season. These showers will linger into Tuesday night, but should be out of here by Wednesday morning. Not looking like a ton of rain, but enough to give the ground a nice refresh for the mud because it has been dry the last couple of days.
We dry out for Wednesday with highs in the 70s, but more rain chances are going to be entering the forecast for Thursday evening into Thursday night and early on Friday. This system looks to bring far more moisture into the region and could be a good soaking rain. We dry out Friday into Saturday with cooler conditions before another weak system brings shower chances into the forecast to end the weekend. Early next week at the moment looks dry with temperatures climbing up into the 70s again.