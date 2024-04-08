Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 may result in frost formation. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico, Somerset and Inland Worcester Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&