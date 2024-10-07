Forecast Updated on Monday, October 7, 2024, at 4:10am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Plenty of clouds to start the day which give way to sunshine by the afternoon hours. Highs: 75-82. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and a little breezy. Lows: 45-62. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 67-73. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows: 40-60. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 68-74. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Thursday: A few extra clouds around from Milton passing to our south. Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65-72. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Watching a weak front passing across Delmarva this morning with some extra clouds and maybe a couple stray sprinkles or a light shower possible early on this Monday. Otherwise, things will quickly improve into the afternoon with a mostly sunny sky and warmer temperatures into the mid and upper 70s again. The wind will also pick up later this afternoon with some gusts to 25-30+ mph possible as the cooler and drier air from Canada arrives.
We will see our coolest mornings of the fall season the next couple of days with high pressure taking control of the forecast. We can expect to see 40s across Delmarva as we start Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday morning and evening a few places into the upper 30s possible on Wednesday morning. We keep the sunshine each of those days where we see highs bounce right back up into the 60s and 70s for highs.
Milton will impact the west coast of Florida on Wednesday and be passing by to our south for Thursday and Friday. Far enough south that the rain and the wind will not be felt here, but we could add a few extra clouds around the area on Thursday and Friday. This will also turn the wind in off the Atlantic for a couple of days and keep us in the 60s and low 70s through the end of the week.
The weekend at the moment looks fantastic with highs in the mid and upper 70s and lots of sunshine. A weak front with limited moisture will bring extra clouds and maybe a couple stray showers as we start things off on Monday next week.