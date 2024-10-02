DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Winds from the northeast at 5-10 mph. Highs in the mid to upper 70s, with low 70s at the beach.
Friday: Partly cloudy, with a low chance of a stray shower late. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy, with a low chance of a stray shower early. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Chance of a stray shower. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 70°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 74°F. Normal low: 54°F.
We're expecting mainly dry weather as we look ahead to the end of the week.
Low pressure offshore will head out to sea. While clouds will linger Wednesday night, we'll start to see a little bit of clearing by Thursday morning as high pressure briefly builds in.
For Thursday, I think some clouds will stick around, so I'm going to call it partly to mostly sunny; either way you'll likely need the sunglasses at some point during the day.
The Country Calling music festival is in Ocean City for Friday and Saturday. A weak cold front will swing across Delmarva during that time, but is only likely to bring some increased clouds Friday night, with an extremely low chance for a stray shower; weather conditions overall should be pretty nice for the festival. Temperatures will also be quite nice, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Then another cold front will swing through the region sometime in the Monday-Tuesday timeframe, although yet again, it looks like rain chances should be low; just some increased clouds.
In the wake of that front, though, we'll see some cooler temperatures for much of the rest of next week.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging near normal and precipitation below normal for October 9 - October 15.
In the Tropics:
Hurricane "Kirk" is located in the deep tropical Atlantic, and could become the basin's next major hurricane. Fortunately, the current forecast has the storm staying well out to sea.
Tropical Depression "Thirteen" has formed near the Cape Verde islands and is likely to be the Atlantic Basin's next named tropical storm, which would be "Leslie." Forecast guidance has the storm staying out to sea for the forseeable future, but we'll keep an eye on it.
There is still a medium, 40 percent chance that a tropical low could form in the Gulf of Mexico in the next seven days. Nothing has developed there yet, but if it does, it would be the most likely tropical threat to the United States.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.