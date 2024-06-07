Forecast Updated on Friday, June 7, 2024, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a pop-up shower or storm possible. Most of us will stay dry. Highs: 80-88. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 58-65. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 76-82. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 60-70. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a couple showers / storms in the evening hours. Highs: 80-86. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 77-85. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
The Friday forecast is going to be a great one as cooler air will start to spill across Delmarva as we work into the afternoon and evening hours. The wind for much of the day will be from the west and then the northwest which will help to get rid of some of this humidity we are dealing with out the door this morning. Temperatures will still climb up into the mid and upper 80s this afternoon, but as the humidity drops…the air will be more bearable and enjoyable to be outside for all activities and if you're just out and about for a Friday night.
The weekend forecast starts off on the nice side with lower humidity levels and a good amount of sunshine on Saturday with highs in the 70s and low 80s. Sunday will be a different story with the chance of a few more showers / storms as a weak cold front moves through the region and could leave a few showers lingering into early on Monday. A ridge of high pressure will slowly take control of the forecast into next week with warmer temperatures on the way. We could be approaching 90 degrees for the first time this year with a chance of a few storms by Thursday.