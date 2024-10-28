Forecast Updated on Monday, October 28, 2024, at 4:10am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs: 62-68. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 40-50. Winds: E-SE 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: 67-74. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 48-56. Winds: S-SW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 74-78. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and very warm. Highs: 76-82. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
The drought situation on Delmarva is only going to get worse over the coming days as high pressure remains in control of our forecast to start the week. This morning we woke up with temperatures below freezing in many places across Delmarva. A little warmer as you get to the bodies of water that surround us with temperatures in the 40s right at the beach and the bay. We start the workweek with lots of sunshine to start the day, but as we work into the afternoon…the breeze will start to turn in off the Atlantic as a weak area of low pressure looks to form off our coastline and will throw some extra clouds into the area. Temperatures today will be seasonable with highs today into the 60s.
Tonight and tomorrow, we will be watching this low off our coastline as it will make a move toward us and keep the extra clouds around from time to time and it wouldn’t shock me if we had some pockets of mist or drizzle…even a light shower possible in a couple isolated spots Tuesday. It will not amount to much and it’s unfortunate because we continue to search for the rain chances on Delmarva. As the low departs tomorrow night, the wind turns out of the south and southwest and will drive some very warm air back into the region.
Wednesday and Thursday will be very warm days with temperatures back into the 70s to even a few low 80s on Halloween. As the kids head out trick or treating on Thursday evening...it will be in the 60s…dropping into the 50s on a comfortable and quiet evening.
Finally, as we get to Friday is when our first real chance for rain in quite some time arrives in the form of a cold front. Timing of it looks to be in the afternoon and evening hours and could even bring us 0.10” of rain! Once this front clears us…high pressure regains control of our forecast and sits overhead for the weekend and into next week.