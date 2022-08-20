DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a stray downpour or rumble of thunder. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday night: A stray shower or rumble of thunder in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows around 70°F. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers or thunder. Any downpours could be torrential. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a few showers or rumbles of thunder. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
We've got some nice outdoor events this weekend, such as the Wicomico County Fair, and nailing down the rain forecast will be challenging.
There is a low pressure system off the Carolina Coast that will travel up the eastern seaboard this weekend. With it will come a chance of showers and thunderstorms, but how widespread those showers will be depends greatly on just how close to the coast the low travels.
As of Saturday morning, it seems that it will stay far enough off the coast to avoid any widespread showers or thunder, but I will keep a low end chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm Saturday afternoon and evening, especially east of Route 13. Temperatures Saturday will be seasonable.
On Sunday, the presence of that low and an attendant frontal boundary will bring us a slightly better chance for showers and thunder - however I don't think the shower coverage will be enough for the day to be a washout. Expect some isolated to scattered showers or thunder, mainly in the afternoon. Some showers could feature some gusty downpours. Highs continue to be seasonable, in the mid 80s.
More widespread rain will arrive on Monday with the arrival of a cold front, and it will likely be the wettest of the next seven days. Showers and some thunder will be likely, with some locally heavy downpours. Thunderstorms are possible, but severe storms are not likely. Highs will be a bit cooler, in the low 80s.
Then after some lingering showers and thunder on Tuesday, high pressure builds into the Mid-Atlantic for the second half of the week, with partly to mostly sunny skies, and temperatures slightly above normal, in the mid to upper 80s.
In the tropics, we'll be watching the development of Potential Tropical Cyclone "Four" in the Gulf of Mexico. This will likely become our next named tropical storm - it's name would be "Danielle."
A tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa has a low chance of development. None of these tropical systems are an immediate threat to Delmarva.