Forecast Updated on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible through the morning. Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a stray shower in the afternoon. Highs: 67-73. Winds: SW-NW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Turning mostly clear. Lows: 38-45. Winds: NW-N 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 54-62. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 34-40. Winds: E-SE 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 56-64. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 63-70. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
It’s a little warmer this morning as we sit and wait for the cold front to clear Delmarva this morning. The cold front will allow for the chance of a few scattered showers over the course of the morning hours. It looks like our best chance for showers will be between 5am and 11am with clearing into the afternoon hours. This isn’t to say that a stray pop-up shower isn’t out of the question later in the day, but most of us will dry out into the afternoon. It shouldn’t amount to a lot of rain, but enough in places to wash the pollen out of the air. Temperatures today still climb up into the 60s and some low 70s this afternoon even after the cold front moves through the region.
As the high moves in from the north, the initial wind in off the Atlantic will keep temperatures in check for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s and 60s even with lots of sunshine. The high slides off the coast heading into the weekend will have our temperatures soaring up to near 70 degrees on Saturday and well into the 70s and even some low 80s possible for Sunday…which is great news for the race fans heading to the Monster Mile for the Nascar race.
It remains very warm for Monday and Tuesday of next week with temperatures well into the 80s, but as a cold front comes into the picture on Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening…the chance of showers and thunderstorms will go up. We stay warmer than average for this time of year on Wednesday and Thursday before a backdoor cold front will knock temperatures down a few degrees for Friday of next week.