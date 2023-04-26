Forecast Updated on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of PM showers / storms possible by the late afternoon. Highs: 62-68. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Lingering showers possible overnight. Lows: 45-54. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and breezy at times. A stray shower here or there is possible, but most stay dry. Highs: 62-70. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Turning mostly cloudy. Lows: 52-58. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, some of it heavy at times arrives by late morning and continues the rest of the day. Highs: 62-67. Winds: S-SE 10-20+ mph.
Saturday: A few lingering rain showers possible to start the day. Things improve through the afternoon with maybe a little sunshine before the day ends. Highs: 70-76. Winds: S 15-30+ mph.
A cooler air mass from Canada continues to settle across the region this morning and will be a major factor in the forecast for much of the week ahead. A weak boundary sits off to our north and west this morning and will be pushing across Delmarva later this afternoon. This will add some additional clouds throughout the day and the chance of some scattered showers by the afternoon and evening hours. This will not be very heavy rain with the majority of the showers, but a few could produce a stronger downpour in a few neighborhoods. Temperatures finally return back to where we should be for this time of year with a wind out of the south.
Another blast of cooler air arrives Thursday and will establish the unsettled weather pattern that will take control of the forecast for the remainder of the week and into the weekend. An upper-level low over the Great Lakes will slide a little farther south and not really go anywhere during the course of a few days. While the low parked there, little storms will develop around the area of low pressure and make their way into our area bringing with it rain chances. The first comes in for Friday afternoon and Friday night and will linger into the first part of our Saturday. There are indications that we should dry out for Saturday evening and Saturday night before another low pressure develops and more rain arrives for Sunday night and the first half of Monday. Early look at the models produce anywhere between 2-5” of rain across Delmarva through the course of the two storms and would help bust the drought problems we have across our area.
Indications are we will get stuck in some clouds as the cooler air will continue to push from Canada into our neck of the woods though early next week.