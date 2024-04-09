Forecast Updated on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of evening showers. Highs: 72-78. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: On and off showers possible throughout the night. Lows: 52-58. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 70-76. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 53-58. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of rain in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 70-75. Winds: S 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Lingering rain chances in the early part of the day before we start to dry things out into the afternoon hours. Highs: 62-68. Winds: S-SE 10-25+ mph.
What looked to be a quiet weather pattern has turned a bit more active over the course of the weekend and we will have to deal with some showers from time to time over the course of the workweek. The unsettled weather pattern starts to establish itself over the course of this Tuesday as a weak system will be moving through the region. Our shower chances will start to go up into the evening hours in time for Opening Day for the Shorebirds…so be mindful of that as you begin to make plans to go to the first home game of the season. These showers will linger into Tuesday night, but should be out of here by Wednesday morning. Not looking like a ton of rain, but enough to give the ground a nice refresh for the mud because it has been dry the last couple of days. Temperatures this afternoon should jump thanks to the breeze from the south and southwest with highs into the 70s for most places.
We dry out for Wednesday with highs in the 70s once again with some extra clouds mixing with the sunshine. Another rain chance is going to be entering the forecast for Thursday evening into Thursday night and early on Friday. This system looks to bring far more moisture into the region and could be a good soaking rain where many of us pick up on half an inch to an inch of rain. We dry out Friday into Saturday with cooler conditions before another weak system brings shower chances into the forecast to end the weekend. Early next week at the moment looks dry with temperatures climbing up into the 70s again.