Forecast Updated on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at 4:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers / storms especially across southern Delmarva. Highs: 84-90. Winds: SE-S 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: It becomes mostly clear. Lows: 64-73. Winds: SE-NE 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. I can’t rule out a stray shower or storm, but most will be dry. Highs: 82-90. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 68-75. Winds: NE-N 5-10 mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few pop-up showers / storms. Highs: 78-86. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few pop-up showers / storms. Highs: 83-90. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Watching the showers and storms to our south beginning to push north early this morning. We are also starting to watch the humidity begin to rise as the boundary begins to move north. This shift back toward more humid air will have temperatures jumping into the 80s with a mix of sunshine and clouds. I am starting to believe that there will be more clouds than sun in this mix today. The chance of showers or storms will be around through the day today as the warm front does its best to sneak back across Delmarva. The threat of a shower or storm looks to be confined to the southern part of the Peninsula, but we can’t rule it out farther north either. It’s not the biggest chance of rain and storms, but we can’t rule it out and a good majority of us should be dry this afternoon.
Sunday is the pick of the weekend with more sunshine and temperatures in the 80s for highs as the boundary does push south once again and allows for a ridge of high pressure to slide off the coast. As this high sets up in the Atlantic, the Bermuda High will set up too far east and put us into the ring of fire around the high for next week. This will establish an unsettled weather pattern with temperatures in the 80s and the 90s with a chance of a few showers and storms possible each day over the course of the week. It is not going to be a total washout and most of us will be dry over the course of next week, but we can’t rule out that storm chance for most of next week.