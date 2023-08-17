Forecast Updated on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly cloudy with the chance of a few showers / storms late in the day. Highs: 84-90. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Tonight: A shower / storm possible on and off throughout the night. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy by morning. Lows: 68-76. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Friday: A stray shower / storm possible early in the day. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly sunny with lowering humidity levels. Highs: 83-89. Winds: W-NW 5-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Clear and comfy. Lows: 58-68. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny and very comfortable. Highs: 80-86. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: 84-90. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
The cold front that moved across Delmarva a couple of days ago is beginning to trek back to the north and will be a player in the forecast game today. A better chance of a few showers and storms enter the forecast today as the front to our south starts to interact with another boundary moving in from the north and west.
Our best chances for these showers and storms is this evening and into the first part of the overnight. They shouldn’t be severe storms, but it wouldn’t shock me if they produce some good lightning and lots of heavy rain with the amount of humidity in the air this morning. A lingering shower is still going to be possible early on Friday before the front clears the peninsula by lunch time. It’s once the front clears us when the humidity will start to melt faster than ice cream on a steamy summer day. This lower humidity will stick around into the weekend.
A massive ridge of high pressure settles right over the top of us. Highs will be pushed into the 80s by the weekend with sunshine throughout the period. Morning temperatures over the weekend will be comfortably cool in the 50s and 60s on both Saturday and Sunday morning.
A chance of a few showers and storms looks to be possible as we head into Tuesday as this high pressure readjusts to our west to remain in control of the forecast through much of next week. Highs much of next week will fluctuate between the 80s and 90s and could bring an unsettled weather pattern to the area if the high settles too far to our west.