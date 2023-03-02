Forecast Updated on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers in the morning. Highs: 63-70. Winds: SE-NE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 39-45. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain, some of which will be heavy at times by the afternoon and evening hours. Windy. Highs: 56-65. Winds: SE-SW 15-30+ mph.
Friday Night: Rain continues into the overnight before beginning to taper off heading into the morning hours. Windy. Lows: 48-54. Winds: S-SW 15-40+ mph.
Saturday: It turns mostly sunny and windy throughout the day. Highs: 58-64, temperatures fall throughout the day. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 48-55. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
The latest chance for rain showers has started to overspread the area early this morning as this weak system passes across Delmarva. The chance of a few showers will be around through the morning rush and should be out of here by the time we get to lunch time. A mix of sun and clouds and a wind out of the south and east will help our temperatures into the 60s. The clouds will be back on the increase overnight tonight ahead of our next storm which will arrive by the morning hours of Friday.
We are looking at a good soaking rain for Friday and Friday night with the colder air staying to our north providing with even more snow into the Pocono’s and parts of central and northern New Jersey. Once the rain starts on Friday it will be on and off and heavy at times all day and all evening long before tapering off overnight as we dry out heading into Saturday morning. On average, the forecast is calling for 0.75 - 1.25+” of rain by the time it ends on Saturday morning. Temperatures climb up into the 50s and 60s on Friday with the rain around the area.
Saturday will see some clouds linger early in the day with improving conditions throughout the day. Some colder air will come dropping in out of Canada and knock temperatures back a few degrees for the weekend. Sunday is a nicer day with highs in the 50s. A weak clipper provides a chance for a few stray showers on Tuesday with a reinforcing shot of colder air for the remainder of next week. Temperatures look to stay below average from Wednesday into the following weekend. An early look at next week brings a chance of rain showers into the forecast for Saturday.