Forecast Updated on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 5:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Highs: 77-82. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: A lingering chance of a shower. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers / storms by morning. Lows: 70-75. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with on and off showers / storms. Highs: 82-92. Winds: SW-NW 5-20+ mph.
Friday Night: A few storms possible early. It will turn partly cloudy to mostly clear by morning. Lows: 70-75. Winds: SW-W 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of a pop-up shower or storm. Highs: 84-90. Winds: W-NW 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 80-86. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
The high pressure that has been in control of our forecast has pushed to our south and west and put us into an unsettled weather pattern for the rest of the workweek and will come with chances for a few showers and some thunderstorms.
A weak boundary to our north will start to dive toward the Peninsula and will provide us with the chance for a few showers from time to time throughout the day today. It isn’t the biggest chance of rain and it shouldn’t amount to a lot of rain, but it will be enough to need to run the windshield wipers a few times and need to put an umbrella up while out and about. Temperatures today should reach the 70s and some low 80s as I do expect to see a few peeks of sunshine through the clouds.
A better chance for storms looks to enter the forecast on Friday as a second cold front comes diving across Delmarva, but starts to slow down and should clear the region on Friday night.
At the moment, we are keeping the chance of a pop-up shower or storm on Saturday, but it is looking more and more unlikely that we will see any precipitation across Delmarva and will keep things quiet heading into Sunday.
The high pressure sitting to our west will become a very important piece of the puzzle heading into next week as the tropics have exploded with activity in the last 48 hours. We will be watching one of the storms in particular as Franklin has been projected by the models to take a path where we may have to deal with the swell and waves off the open Atlantic as the storm is going to pass between us and Bermuda by Wednesday of next week.