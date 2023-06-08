Forecast Updated on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers / storms. Highs: 75-82. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: A lingering shower or storm early possible. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 52-60. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. A stray PM shower / storm is possible, but most will be dry. Highs: 75-82. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 50-57. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 82-88. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 82-88. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
A Red Alert For Air Quality In Effect For Thursday in Delaware and the far northern part of the Mid-shore. This means that the air pollutant levels in the atmosphere are unhealthy for all folks. It is recommended that you avoid strenuous exercise or activities outside throughout the day today. The rest of Maryland is under a code Orange Alert for Air Quality today.
A weak boundary has been set up to our south over the last couple of days and will start to move toward Delmarva as we work into this Thursday. It will provide us the chance of a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms starting after lunch time and continues into the afternoon and evening hours. Highs today expected to reach the 70s to near 80 degrees again with the wind coming in out of the north.
This front is starting to move north since a ridge of high pressure is trying to muscle its way into the region. It will take a little while, so as we head into Friday…the chance of a couple showers and storms are going to be possible. As of right now, it doesn’t look as likely as that storm chance looks this afternoon.
Highs over the weekend will lead to temperatures into the 80s with lots of sunshine throughout the weekend. A cold front arrives on Monday with the chance of a few scattered showers and storms possible. Cooler air will push through the region for Tuesday before we turn the heat and humidity up even more into later next week. Also looking at another unsettled weather pattern established by late next week that will keep chances for a few showers / storms in the forecast again.