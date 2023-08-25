DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms early. A few storms could feature damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. Then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a few pop-up showers or thunder in the afternoon and evening. Warm, with highs near 90°F. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and not as hot. A stray afternoon shower is possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy. A stray afternoon shower is possible. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs inthe low 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 85°F. Normal low: 65°F.
As we remain on the northeastern periphery of a broad dome of high pressure, our weather will be on the unsettled side over the next several days.
A frontal boundary will approach Friday evening, bringing with it a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Parts of Delmarva, mainly west of Route 13, are under a Level 1 "Marginal" threat for strong storms.
Storms will end after midnight as the frontal boundary gets hung up just to our south.
The weekend for the most part is looking okay, with just low chances for mainly afternoon pop-up showers or thunder on Saturday and Sunday, but neither day will be a washout. Saturday will be on the warmer side, with highs near 90°F, and Sunday will be cooler, with highs in the low to mid 80s.
That boundary won't go away, and will start to slide back to the north starting Monday.
With it will come increased chances for showers and thunder, and we've pushed up the higher chances to include Monday and Tuesday. Again, none of these days will be washouts, but will feature occasional showers and thunderstorms that could be strong at times.
In the tropics, things are busy in the Atlantic Basin.
Tropical Storm "Franklin" continues to slowly find its bearings in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean as it slowly moves northeast, and is expected to make a turn to the northwest within the next 18 hours or so. After that, it is expected to strengthen into a hurricane and it's current forecast path takes it between Bermuda and the U.S. East Coast. Interests in Bermuda need to watch this forecast path carefully, as Bermuda could see some direct effects from the storm. The East Coast, including Delmarva, is not likely to experience any direct effects from the storm, but could see some dangerously high surf by the middle of next week.
Eyes are also on the western Caribbean as a tropical wave now has a high, 80 percent chance of developing into a tropical system. Interests in Florida need to watch this carefully. Delmarva could see some rain from the remnants of this storm late next week, but major effects are unlikely at this time.
Post-tropical Storm "Emily" is a disorganized cluster of storms, and has a low, 10 percent chance of reorganizing. It is not a threat to land.
A few hundred miles west of the Cape Verde Islands, a tropical wave has a medium, 50 percent chance of development. It is not an immediate threat to land.
A tropical wave off the west coast of Africa has a low, 20 percent chance of development.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging slightly below normal and precipitation slightly below normal for September 1-September 7.