Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong with damaging winds and hail. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with lingering showers and thunder, especially in the evening. Muggy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, warm, and humid. Highs in the upper 80s, but feeling like the low 90s with the humidity. Low chance of an isolated pop-up shower or thunderstorm.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunder. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a few thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a few thunderstorms. Highs near 90°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
As a warm front slowly slides up the Mid-Atlantic coast, skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The day won't be a complete washout, but some thunderstorms could feature some damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, some hail, and heavy downpours. There is a Level 1 "Marginal" threat of severe storms for damaging wind gusts, but widespread severe storms are not expected. High temperatures will try to reach the low 80s, but will struggle with the cloud cover and rain. Expect cooler conditions on the beaches, thanks to a southerly wind.
Showers and thunder are likely to linger into the evening hours, before becoming more sparse late. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and it will continue to be muggy, with lows only falling into the lower 60s.
Ridging will build back into the Mid-Atlantic on Monday, bringing with it partly to mostly sunny skies, and warmer temperatures. Highs are likely to reach the upper 80s, with a few low 90s not impossible, and with the humidity it will feel like the mid 90s. With the heat and humidity, there is a low chance that there could be one or two isolated pop-up showers or rumbles of thunder, but most folks will stay dry.
By Tuesday, upper flow will become northwesterly, and longer range models are in agreement that an upper disturbance will swing through the Mid-Atlantic and bring a round of showers and thunder to Delmarva in the afternoon and evening. There is also a low threat for severe storms with damaging winds, but again, widespread severe storms are unlikely.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm. Then later in the week, upper troughiness will result in a few rounds of showers and storms on Thursday and Friday. Next week is looking nice, though!