Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 81F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.