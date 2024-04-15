Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 84F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A few thunderstorms this evening. Mostly clear skies late. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.