Forecast Updated on Monday, April 15, 2024, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few PM showers / storms. Highs: 78-85. Winds: W-SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: A couple lingering showers / storms possible early. Otherwise, it becomes mostly clear. Lows: 48-56. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 70-75. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 49-56. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers by the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 67-73. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: A few lingering showers possible early in the day. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy. Highs: 65-72. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
One more very warm day is likely to start the workweek with temperatures expected to soar again into the 80s as a weak cold front is pushing across Delmarva. This will lead to a chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms that could pack a bit of a punch with some strong and gusty winds, lots of rain and lightning, and the possibility of some small hail. You have a better chance of seeing a few thunderstorms the farther south you live on Delmarva as we work into the evening and overnight tonight.
Tuesday will bring us a really nice afternoon with lots of sunshine, but on the cooler side as the boundary goes to our south and turns our wind from the north and east. Temperatures will hold in the 60s at the beach to 70s inland on the wind in off the Atlantic. The cold front will be moving back to the north as a warm front and bring back shower chances into the forecast as we move from Wednesday into Thursday.
We should be dry heading into Friday with temperatures into the 70s again as we will be into the warm sector ahead of a cold front that will bring us another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening hours of Saturday. We will wrap up the weekend with a good amount of sunshine on Sunday and will bring quiet weather into the forecast heading into early next week.