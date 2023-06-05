Forecast Updated on Monday, June 2, 2023, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 75-81. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Fog possible by dawn? Lows: 52-60. Winds: Light.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a chance of a few stray showers / storms in the evening hours. Highs: 82-87. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Lingering shower / storm early in the evening. Otherwise, it will be mostly clear. Lows: 52-60. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 75-82. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: NW 5-15 mph.
The workweek starts just as nice as the weekend ended across the area with lots of sunshine as a weak ridge of high pressure remains in control of the forecast on this Monday. This will lead to sunshine and comfortable weather with highs in the 70s and low dew point values…meaning lower humidity. Overnight tonight, we may see a little fog develop in our coolest communities as temperatures overnight fall back into the 50s again and the humidity goes up a smidge.
Working into Tuesday, a weak cold front will be pushing into the region and could lead to the chance of a few showers and storms late in the evening hours. Ahead of the front, with a westerly breeze…temperatures should soar up into the mid and upper 80s for a lot of folks ahead of this front. This instability that this front interacts with is why I think we will have to contend with a few showers / storms on Tuesday evening and early on Tuesday night.
An upper-level low will sit to our north on Wednesday and Thursday and keep temperatures in check on a breeze out of the northwest and will keep temperatures in the 70s and 80s. This is right where we should be for this time of year. High pressure slides to our south on Thursday evening and Thursday night and will lead to a summer-like feel to the air for the weekend.
Temperatures on Friday and Saturday climb up into the 80s with lots of sunshine ahead of a cold front that will bring the chance of some showers and storms late Sunday afternoon and Sunday night.