Forecast updated on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 5:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight:Increasing clouds late, and not as cold. Low 41°. Wind: S 0-6 mph.
Friday:Cloudy with rain developing by 9 AM. Rainfall from 0.10 north to .40 inches on the Virginia Shore. High 57°. Winds: SW/W 10-18 mph.
Friday Night: Clear and very breezy. Windy near open water. Low 36°. Wind: NW 12-18 mph. Winds gusting to over 22 knots on open water.
Saturday: Mainly sunny and cool. Breezy near open water. High 56°. Winds: NW 7-13 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Clouds will increase late tonight as a low pressure system and a cold front moves quickly toward Delmarva. Look for lows near 41-43° by sunrise.
Clouds will lower early Friday with rain spreading into the area ahead of a low pressure system and a cold front. Rainfall will taper off by late afternoon with rain amounts of around 0.10 to .25 inches. Skies will clear Friday night with a gusty NW wind developing at 12-18 mph. Small Craft Advisories are posted for the evening on all area waters. Look for morning lows near 36° by sunrise Saturday.
Saturday looks sunny and breezy with afternoon temps. in the mid 50's behind a cold front. This front is bringing modified Pacific air, and not air from Arctic Canada so it will stay fairly mild. It will be breezy near open water in the afternoon, and temps. will top out around 55-56°. Clouds will increase again late Saturday night with showers likely Sunday.
In the long range, Sunday looks mild and windy, with showers developing as a cold front approaches. Look for afternoon temps. near 62-64° Sunday. Skies will clear Sunday night and Monday will be sunny and breezy. Look for temps. near 60 degrees Monday afternoon. We will see sunshine Tuesday with temps. in the mid 50's. It will be warmer Wednesdy with rain late after high temps. in the low to mid 60's! Thursday looks sunny and cooler with temps. Near 54° in the mid afternoon.
The average high for tomorrow is 55° with an average low of 36°.