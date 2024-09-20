Forecast Updated on Friday, September 20, 2024, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 74-83. Winds: N-NE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 55-65. Winds: N-W 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a few showers / storms in the evening hours. Highs: 75-83. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with some lingering showers / storms possible. Lows: 60-70. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs: 72-80. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 72-78. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
We wake up to a comfortable morning as temperatures overnight have fallen into the 50s and 60s out the door. Overall a pretty good end to the week is ahead of us with a good amount of sunshine with temperatures again climbing up into the 80s inland and 70s as you get closer to the beach with the wind still out of the north and northeast. The ridge of high pressure from the north will actually take control of the forecast sooner and we will see a mix of sun and clouds over the weekend with temperatures steadily falling into the weekend as the cooler and drier air begins to arrive. Temperatures on Friday will reach the 80s once again and we should even see 80s on Saturday before a second re-enforcing shot of cooler air arrives Saturday evening and Saturday night. As that blast of cooler air approaches, a few extra clouds and even a few showers and storms could be possible late Saturday evening into Saturday night and may even linger very early on Sunday morning.
Sunday afternoon looks great with highs in the 70s in time for the first day of fall and it will feel like fall early next week with temperatures back into the 70s for highs and morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s for Monday morning. The warmer air surges back into the region by Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 80 degrees again and could come with a chance of a few showers and storms late Wednesday into Thursday with a cold front arriving.