Forecast Updated on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 87-94. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 72-78. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a couple showers / storms. Not the biggest chance, most folks will be dry. Highs: 88-96. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 72-79. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs: 88-96. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few scattered showers and storms. Highs: 87-93. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
We dealt with some scattered showers and storms across Delmarva overnight, especially across northern parts of the Peninsula. This chance will start to diminish throughout the morning as things settle down. Through the afternoon, the chance of a stray shower or storm can’t be completely ruled out, but it will be a mainly dry and hot day with highs climbing up into the 90s with heat index values over 100 possible with lots of sunshine.
A better chance of a few pop-up showers or storms arrives for Thursday with temperatures way up into the 90s by the afternoon hours. The humidity will continue to climb with our heat index values climbing over 105 possible for Thursday and even into Friday. A boundary moving across Delmarva on Friday will increase our chances for a few showers and storms by the late afternoon and evening hours.
The weekend forecast will start with the chance of some scattered showers and storms on Saturday as the front lingers on Delmarva to start the weekend. I think we get through most of the day Saturday on the dry side. The chance of storms start to go up by late in the afternoon and evening hours with the front clearing us by Saturday night. Sunday will be a much better day with temperatures into the 80s and a few low 90s with lots of sunshine. Early next week, our eyes will turn to the tropics as we watch a storm form in the Atlantic later this week. It is too early to speculate about anything, but a few models do bring some remnant rain and storm chances into the forecast as we get into White Marlin Open week.