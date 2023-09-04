Forecast Updated on Monday, September 4, 2023, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Hazy, hot, and humid! Highs: 88-95. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 68-75. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and a bit cooler with wind shift. Highs: 87-94. Winds: NW-NE 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows: 68-75. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Hazy, hot, and humid! Highs: 88-98. Winds: NE-SE 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid! The chance of a pop-up shower / storm possible late in the day. Highs: 86-94. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
This quiet weather pattern will continue on Delmarva for the next few days, but things start to turn toasty around here to start the workweek. Temperatures on this Labor Day Monday will be up into the 90s for many of us, 80s at the beach when the sea breeze kicks in this afternoon. Enjoy today if you happen to be lucky enough to have the day off. Overnight tonight and into Tuesday, a back door cool front will shift the winds off the Atlantic and I think this will lead to cooler temperatures…but, still in the 80s and 90s for afternoon highs inland, 70s at the beach with the predominant northeast wind.
The big ridge of high pressure settles off the coast Tuesday and will lead to temperatures soaring up into the 90s for Wednesday on what could possibly be the hottest day of the year. Starting Thursday things will become a bit more active as a frontal boundary is going to arrive with the chance of a few pop-up showers / storms in the late afternoon and evening hours. A better chance for storms arrives by Friday and the weekend as this front looks to slow down and stall out over the top of the Peninsula for a few days.
It looks like fall-like weather may be on the horizon behind this cold front as temperatures look to drop back into the 70s and 80s for daytime highs into early next week.