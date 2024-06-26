Forecast Updated on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of evening showers / storms. Highs: 85-97. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Showers and storms linger into the overnight. We should start to see clearing by the morning hours. Breezy. Lows: 68-75. Winds: SW-W 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Showers / storms possible early in the morning. Otherwise, it becomes mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 85-92. Winds: W-NW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear with lowering humidity levels. Lows: 59-69. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Friday: Sunny and comfortable. Highs: 78-89. Winds: NE-SE 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with the slight chance of a pop-up shower / storm. Highs: 86-92. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
The humidity has come up overnight and you can certainly feel the air this morning with temperatures holding in the 70s out the door. As we work into the afternoon hours, temperatures will spike up into the 90s with heat index values well into the 100s with a cold front approaching us from the north and west later this evening and tonight. This front will bring the chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight and early on Thursday.
Some of these thunderstorms could pack a punch with the possibility of some strong gusty winds, lots of rain and lightning with these storms. At the moment, it looks like there will be spotty showers and storms into the evening hours with a line of thunderstorms expected around the midnight hour and into the first part of the overnight. This line of thunderstorms will bring us our best chance for severe weather with those stronger wind gusts possible. Stay weather aware and have a way to get alerts to your phone tonight with this threat of severe weather on the horizon. At the moment, it looks like the storms should taper off into Thursday morning. This isn’t to rule out a chance of a shower or storm could linger into early on Thursday before clearing out into Thursday afternoon.
As we dry things out for Thursday afternoon and into Friday, the humidity will lower and comfortable conditions will be the story of the end of the week with highs in the 80s on Thursday and Friday. Friday morning will be another refreshing start to our day where we could see folks in the 50s and 60s again. This will be short lived as we start to feel the humidity go right back up for the weekend with highs back into the 90s for Saturday and Sunday.
Another chance of showers and storms arrives with another cold front arriving by later in the day on Sunday and into Sunday night. The humidity drops again for a day or two for Monday and Tuesday before it spikes right back up in time for the 4th of July next Thursday.