Forecast Updated on Monday, July 29, 2024, at 4:05am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a stray shower or storm. The majority of us will be dry. Highs: 80-90. Winds: SE 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 68-75. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers and storms. Highs: 82-88. Winds: SE-S 10-25+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers / storms. Lows: 70-77. Winds: SE-S 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: A few lingering showers early are possible. Otherwise, it turns partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 83-92. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers / storms. Highs: 85-94. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
After an incredible weekend of weather on Delmarva, things will turn a bit more humid throughout the day today as the wind starts to pick up out of the southeast and south. This will push our temperatures up into the 80s this afternoon with a few of us trying to reach 90 degrees. An area of low pressure moving back toward the coast to our north will influence our forecast with some extra clouds around from time to time. As these clouds move across the region, they could spark up a stray shower or thunderstorm this afternoon and this evening. It isn’t the biggest chance in the world for a shower or storm, but it will be there this afternoon.
Heading into Tuesday and Tuesday night, a little boundary will be pushing across Delmarva to bring the chance of a few more showers and storms into the forecast. Again it isn’t the biggest chance in the world (30%), but the chance will be there most of the night and could even linger into Wednesday morning. The chance of a stray shower or storm is possible on Thursday just with temperatures way up into the 90s by the afternoon hours. A better chance for a few showers and storms later in the day on Friday as another weak little boundary swings across Delmarva.
The weekend forecast as of right now looks to be a good one with a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures into the 80s and 90s on Saturday and Sunday. Early next week, our eyes will turn to the tropics as we watch a storm form in the Atlantic later this week. It is too early to speculate about anything, but a few models do bring some remnant rain and wind into the forecast as we get into White Marlin Open week.