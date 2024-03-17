DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Winds from the west could gust to 25 mph at times. A low chance of a stray shower. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent or less.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with a low chance of a stray shower. Lows around 40°F. Chance of rain 20 percent or less.
Monday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cool. Highs around 50°F.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and seasonable. Highs around 60°F.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 50°F.
Friday: A chance of showers. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 55°F. Normal low: 35°F.
Happy St. Patrick's Day!
A weak trough crossed Delmarva overnight, which triggered some showers early this morning in parts of lower Sussex and Worcester Counties.
Otherwise, for Monday, we'll see a mix of clouds and sun with a low chance of and isolated shower, but nothing more, as some disturbances pass to our south. Winds will be gusty from the west/southwest, which will mean some mild temperatures for the penultimate day of astronomical winter, with temperatures rising into the mid to upper 60s.
Low pressure well to our north will swing a cold front across Delmarva Sunday night. This front won't have much moisture to work with, so we'll mainly expect some overnight clouds with again, a chance for an isolated, pop-up shower.
Cooler air moves in for Monday, then yet another dry front will bring chilly air for Tuesday - which just happens to the the vernal equinox, or first day of astronomical spring (which officially begins at 11:06 p.m. EDT Tuesday)! Tuesday will be the coldest day in the forecast, with afternoon highs only around 50°F.
As a series of weak, and mainly dry, cold fronts cross Delmarva during the week, we'll continue to see breezy and dry conditions through Thursday, with temperatures mostly near or a little below normal.
Then our long-range guidance is suggesting a more potent storm system sometime in the Friday-Monday timeframe next weekend. Guidance agrees on some kind of a storm, but doesn't agree on timing, with the American GFS model bringing rain and wind for Friday into Saturday, but the European model bringing the rain and wind next Monday. Watch this space for updates.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging slightly above normal and precipitation above normal for March 24 - March 30.