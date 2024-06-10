Forecast Updated on Monday, June 10, 2024, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 77-85. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Stray shower is possible, but most of us will be dry. Lows: 56-65. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny with a stray shower is possible. The majority of us will be dry. Highs: 73-82. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: A stray shower / storm possible, but most of us will be dry. Lows: 56-70. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-86. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and becoming more humid. Highs: 84-91. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
As we work our way into the new work week, temperatures will be very comfortable after a few of us dealt with a couple stray showers yesterday afternoon and evening. This was the cool front we were waiting for and has lowered humidity overnight to a comfortable start to our Monday morning. It will lead to a pretty good afternoon with a good amount of sunshine with temperatures up into the 70s and 80s for highs. There are some indications that we will need to watch the cloud development this afternoon as we could see a stray shower pop this afternoon, but I believe most of us will be nice and dry and comfortable today.
The wind turning more off the Atlantic for Tuesday will lead to a chance of a pop-up shower or storm on the sea breeze tomorrow afternoon. It isn’t the biggest chance, but we will need to keep an eye on things west of route 113 into tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow evening as highs again will be in the 70s and 80s…low 70s at the beach with the wind in off the Atlantic. Wednesday looks to be another great day with sunshine and temperatures comfortably into the 80s as the humidity will start to creep up on us by Wednesday evening and Wednesday night.
It turns hot and humid to end the workweek with temperatures into the 80s and 90s by Thursday and Friday. By Friday, we will be watching a cold front approaching and bringing our best chances for showers and storms this week. It will lower humidity a smidge for the weekend, but temperatures will not tumble…we stay in the 80s to near 90 degrees for highs Saturday and Sunday.
Watch out for next week as our hottest air of the year is being forecasted and we could see mid-90s for highs by the middle of next week.