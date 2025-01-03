Forecast Updated on Friday, January 3, 2025, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny turning mostly cloudy into the afternoon with the chance of a few light showers or snow showers by dinner time. Breezy. Highs: 37-44. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Light snow bursts possible early in the evening. Becoming partly cloudy by morning. Breezy. Lows: 20-27. Winds: W-NW 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and blustery. Highs: 32-37. Winds: NW 15-45+ mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 17-27. Winds: NW-W 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Starting mostly sunny with increasing clouds expected throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 30-37. Winds: N-NE 10-20+ mph.
Monday: We will be in the midst of our first winter storm of the season. Signs point to a hodgepodge of snow, sleet, freezing rain, rain across the area with a transition to plain snow before the storm departs by the evening. Highs: 29-37. Winds: W-NE 5-15 mph.
We are waking up this morning to temperatures in the 20s and low 30s across the area and the wind has settled down across the region. The wind, though, is still there and makes things feel just a touch colder with wind chill values in the 10s and 20s this morning. The daytime hours will be quiet with temperatures in the 30s and 40s for highs with the clouds beginning to increase throughout the day. As we head into this evening...a reinforcing shot of Arctic air will push toward us and spin up a weak disturbance. As it arrives, it will interact with a little moisture and the idea of a few light stray showers, flurries, or even a little snow burst is possible into Friday evening and Friday night. We will need to watch for this possibility with temperatures in the 30s by the time the snow arrives…we may get a very light accumulation of snow across northern and eastern parts of the region. This will also allow for an even blast of colder air to start pushing into our area.
High pressure slowly takes control of the forecast into the start of the weekend, but it is an Arctic high that will be rolling into the area. This will drop our temperatures well below average for this time of year with highs in the 30s for Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be a miserable cold day with a strong wind out of the northwest with some gusts to 40-50+ mph. This will bring our wind chill values into the 10s during the day before the wind starts to settle down into Saturday night. Sunday will be the calm before the storm with temperatures in the 20s and 30s for highs with the clouds on the increase.
Watching for a possible storm that could bring us our first major winter weather threat of the season for Monday into Tuesday. Still ironing out the details, but all the models have come into an agreement on a storm being in the region early next week. Questions on the exact track and how much warm air interaction there will be and our ocean influence still need to be answered over the next couple of days. I believe we can start planning on parts of Delmarva having a good snowfall by the time this system is out of here on Tuesday morning.