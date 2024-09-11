DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 80°F.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 80°F.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 80°F.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 80°F.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 80°F.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 81°F. Normal low: 62°F.
Dry weather and seasonable conditions will continue through the upcoming weekend.
The only change to the forecast has been to add some more clouds, making sky conditions on the more partly cloudy side than mostly sunny. This is due to increased humidity in the upper levels of the atmosphere thanks to outflow from Hurricane "Francine", which is making landfall today in Louisiana.
With light winds from the east, it's likely we'll see more sunny skies at the beaches over the next several days, making for nice conditions, really over all of the peninsula, for Ocean City bike week.
These conditions continue through early next week before we get into our next possible round of rain.
A frontal boundary associated with the decaying remnants of "Francine" could spin up a low pressure system off the Carolina Coast by Monday. This low will have access to plenty of moisture and warm waters, and some models are suggesting it could possibly take on some tropical/subtropical characteristics before it moves inland over the Carolinas.
As the low pushes northwest, it's possible it could start bringing some needed rainfall to Delmarva Tuesday through Thursday. However, given that this is still a week out, watch this space for rain updates over the coming days.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation above normal for September 18 - September 24.
In the Tropics:
Hurricane "Francine" is making landfall in Louisiana Wednesday afternoon. The forecast track has a decaying storm traveling up the Mississippi River Valley, bringing flooding rainfall from New Orleans to possibly as far north as St. Louis, Missouri. Delmarva isn't going to see any direct effects from "Francine" or its remnants, but a secondary low could bring rain by the middle of next week (see discussion above).
Tropical Depression "Seven" has formed just west of the Cape Verde Islands. It is forecast to become a tropical storm soon; if it does so, its name would be "Gordon."
Two tropical waves in the Central Atlantic both have low chances for development, as environmental conditions right now in this part of the Atlantic Basin do not support significant development.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.